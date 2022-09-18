Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Short Interest Up 20.3% in August

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the August 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 124.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Knight Therapeutics from C$5.30 to C$5.40 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Knight Therapeutics Price Performance
KHTRF stock remained flat at $4.65 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.28. Knight Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $4.77.
About Knight Therapeutics
Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada, Latin America, and internationally. It offers Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib to treat metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and doft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for differentiated thyroid cancer, advanced renal cell cancer, and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.
Further Reading
