Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Given New €42.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €58.00 ($59.18) to €42.00 ($42.86) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kion Group from €63.00 ($64.29) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Kion Group from €83.00 ($84.69) to €75.00 ($76.53) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Kion Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kion Group from €75.00 ($76.53) to €54.00 ($55.10) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kion Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS KIGRY opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Kion Group has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $29.30.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

