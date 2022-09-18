Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €41.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($41.84) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($42.86) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($55.10) target price on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €77.00 ($78.57) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on Kion Group in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Kion Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Kion Group stock opened at €21.77 ($22.21) on Wednesday. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($83.49). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €40.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of €48.81.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

