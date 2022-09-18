Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €29.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KGX has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($60.20) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($64.29) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($55.10) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($59.18) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Kion Group Stock Performance

Kion Group stock opened at €21.77 ($22.21) on Wednesday. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($83.49). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €40.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of €48.81.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

