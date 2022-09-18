KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $155.00 target price on the retailer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.58 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.41.
Walmart Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $133.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.29. The company has a market capitalization of $361.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.52.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
