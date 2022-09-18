KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $155.00 target price on the retailer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.41.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $133.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.29. The company has a market capitalization of $361.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

