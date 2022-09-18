KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY)

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNYGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Progyny Stock Down 3.8 %

PGNY opened at $40.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.54, a PEG ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.05. Progyny has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNYGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.51 million. Progyny had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company’s revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny

In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $714,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,246.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $181,002.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 451,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,338,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $714,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,246.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,686 shares of company stock worth $8,545,598. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,525,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,399,000 after purchasing an additional 49,779 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 13.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,116,000 after purchasing an additional 429,385 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 52.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,532,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,053 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,176,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,231,000 after purchasing an additional 100,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 74.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,171,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,080,000 after purchasing an additional 927,692 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Analyst Recommendations for Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY)

