KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY)

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny Stock Down 3.8 %

PGNY opened at $40.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.54, a PEG ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.05. Progyny has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $68.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.51 million. Progyny had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company’s revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $714,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,246.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $181,002.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 451,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,338,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $714,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,246.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,686 shares of company stock worth $8,545,598. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,525,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,399,000 after purchasing an additional 49,779 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 13.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,116,000 after purchasing an additional 429,385 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 52.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,532,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,053 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,176,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,231,000 after purchasing an additional 100,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 74.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,171,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,080,000 after purchasing an additional 927,692 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.