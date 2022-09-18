Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Short Interest Down 24.2% in August

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the August 15th total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 13.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 17.2% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 20,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Price Performance
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 210.54%.
About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. The company accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.