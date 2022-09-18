Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Short Interest Down 24.2% in August

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the August 15th total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 13.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 17.2% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 20,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kentucky First Federal Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Price Performance

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $61.40 million, a P/E ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 210.54%.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. The company accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.