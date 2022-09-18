Kennicott Capital Management LLC Purchases 339 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 2.7% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

VTI stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,966,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,491,683. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.30. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

