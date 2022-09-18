Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Short Interest Up 32.0% in August

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Kasikornbank Public Stock Performance

KPCPY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,792. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.16. Kasikornbank Public has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $21.27.

Get Kasikornbank Public alerts:

Kasikornbank Public Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.0442 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th.

About Kasikornbank Public

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and digital banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kasikornbank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kasikornbank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.