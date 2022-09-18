Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 394,500 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the August 15th total of 512,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 561,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on KLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kaltura from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kaltura from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kaltura has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

Institutional Trading of Kaltura

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLTR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 156,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 393.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 120.1% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 660,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 360,181 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Kaltura during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaltura Price Performance

About Kaltura

Kaltura stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.97. 1,808,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,468. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97. Kaltura has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03.

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

