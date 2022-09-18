Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the August 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Juggernaut Exploration Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JUGRF remained flat at $0.10 on Friday. Juggernaut Exploration has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11.

About Juggernaut Exploration

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for precious and base metal deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Midas property covering an area of 16,671 hectares located in the Skeena Mining District, British Columbia; and the Empire property covering an area of 16,399 hectares located in the Omineca Mining District, British Columbia.

