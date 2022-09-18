Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the August 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.
Juggernaut Exploration Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:JUGRF remained flat at $0.10 on Friday. Juggernaut Exploration has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11.
About Juggernaut Exploration
