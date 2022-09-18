JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 3,600” Price Target for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) price objective on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,130 ($49.90) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) price target on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,100 ($49.54) price target on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($41.08) price target on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($41.08) price target on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,016.15 ($48.53).

Unilever Price Performance

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 3,944 ($47.66) on Thursday. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,109.50 ($49.66). The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,945.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,702.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £100.39 billion and a PE ratio of 2,012.24.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Unilever Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 36.33 ($0.44) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.90. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

