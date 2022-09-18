JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €70.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BN has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($52.04) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($64.29) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($59.18) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($52.04) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Danone Stock Down 1.2 %

EPA BN opened at €49.51 ($50.52) on Thursday. Danone has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($63.13) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($73.60). The company has a fifty day moving average of €53.07 and a 200-day moving average of €53.20.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

