JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €175.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($178.57) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($188.78) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($158.16) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €205.00 ($209.18) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($197.96) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €140.00 ($142.86) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, September 9th.
Hannover Rück Stock Down 0.6 %
HNR1 opened at €160.50 ($163.78) on Wednesday. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($96.68) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($118.74). The business has a 50 day moving average of €145.56 and a 200-day moving average of €144.90.
About Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.
