Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) Short Interest Update

Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional Trading of Jiya Acquisition
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the first quarter worth $45,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Jiya Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $49,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Jiya Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Jiya Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Jiya Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.
Jiya Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of Jiya Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.96 during trading on Friday. 7,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,641. Jiya Acquisition has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88.
About Jiya Acquisition
Jiya Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. Jiya Acquisition Corp.
Featured Stories
