JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) Short Interest Up 36.3% in August

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,700 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the August 15th total of 89,300 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

JE Cleantech Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of JCSE stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 111,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $6.21. JE Cleantech has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $23.99.

Get JE Cleantech alerts:

About JE Cleantech

(Get Rating)

See Also

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units.

Receive News & Ratings for JE Cleantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JE Cleantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.