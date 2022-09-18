Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Short Interest Down 25.1% in August

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,564,600 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the August 15th total of 2,089,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15,646.0 days.

JAPAF stock remained flat at $16.77 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.37. Japan Tobacco has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $21.56.

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, oral tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, and LD brands.

