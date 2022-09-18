Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Short Interest Down 25.1% in August

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,564,600 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the August 15th total of 2,089,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15,646.0 days.
Japan Tobacco Price Performance
JAPAF stock remained flat at $16.77 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.37. Japan Tobacco has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $21.56.
About Japan Tobacco
