Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in August

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Japan Prime Realty Investment stock remained flat at $3,900.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,900.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,900.00. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a 52-week low of $3,900.00 and a 52-week high of $3,900.00.

Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation (JPR) was established on September 14, 2001 under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended), and was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Real Estate Investment Trust Section on June 14, 2002 with 289,600 outstanding investment units.

