J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Short Interest Update

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the August 15th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

J Sainsbury Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of JSAIY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.30. 84,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,342. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $16.89.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.