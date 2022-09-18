IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,281 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 16,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.45. The company had a trading volume of 54,034,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.95 and a quick ratio of 11.95. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.87 and a beta of 0.93. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $101.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.13.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

