IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 19.1% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 55.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,347 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in AT&T by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after acquiring an additional 37,205 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in AT&T by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 1.6% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 108,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.74. 69,825,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,387,088. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.21. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $119.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

A number of research analysts have commented on T shares. Barclays cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

