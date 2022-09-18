Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the August 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Itaú Corpbanca

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITCB. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 89,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. 0.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itaú Corpbanca Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ITCB traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.26. 4,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,029. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average is $3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.99. Itaú Corpbanca has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Itaú Corpbanca

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit and bankers' drafts; and lending in Chilean pesos and foreign currencies, trade financing, general commercial and consumer loans, working capital loans, personal installment loans, mortgage loans, credit lines, and letters of credit.

