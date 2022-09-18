iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Sold by Cim LLC

Cim LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. iShares US Financials ETF comprises about 1.4% of Cim LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cim LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $6,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

iShares US Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYF stock opened at $73.71 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $67.51 and a 52-week high of $91.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.70.

iShares US Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.