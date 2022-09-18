iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Newton One Investments LLC

Newton One Investments LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 3.1% of Newton One Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,104,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,436,000 after buying an additional 167,264 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance
IJR stock opened at $93.96 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $88.53 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.23.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
