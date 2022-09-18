iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Stone Asset Management Inc.

Stone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 1.6% of Stone Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,489,000 after buying an additional 226,404 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,141,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,944,000 after acquiring an additional 34,503 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,898,000 after purchasing an additional 753,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,494,000 after purchasing an additional 190,633 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,522,000 after purchasing an additional 210,504 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock opened at $238.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.48. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

