iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Financial Management Network Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Financial Management Network Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 6.1% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $11,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Motco grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $238.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.82 and its 200 day moving average is $248.48. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

