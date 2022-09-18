iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Short Interest Up 21.2% in August

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the August 15th total of 981,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 417,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

EMXC traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.85. 257,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,062. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a one year low of $45.71 and a one year high of $63.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 283.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,382,000 after acquiring an additional 551,205 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,103,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,810,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 148.1% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 713,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,055,000 after buying an additional 425,657 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the first quarter valued at about $16,133,000.

