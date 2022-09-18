iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Cim LLC

Cim LLC lessened its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,898 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 1.7% of Cim LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cim LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

MBB stock opened at $94.43 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $94.20 and a 1-year high of $108.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

