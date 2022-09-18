iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Shares Bought by Leo Brokerage LLC

Leo Brokerage LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC owned approximately 0.41% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Financials ETF stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,115. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.80 and its 200 day moving average is $71.40. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $62.48 and a 1-year high of $86.71.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

