iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lowered by S.C. Financial Services Inc.

S.C. Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.0% of S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after buying an additional 5,158,468 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 4,797,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after buying an additional 3,003,860 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $389.10 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $405.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

