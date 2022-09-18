iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Cim LLC

Cim LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Truadvice LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $389.10 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $405.61 and a 200-day moving average of $412.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

