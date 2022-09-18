iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Short Interest Up 23.8% in August

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 549,100 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the August 15th total of 443,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,567,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,896,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 213.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 66,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEI stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.31. 772,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,473. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.95 and its 200-day moving average is $119.97. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $116.04 and a 12 month high of $131.20.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.152 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.