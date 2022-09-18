iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) is Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,259 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 13.2% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $11,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $68,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $79,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.22. 1,659,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,477. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.68. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.18 and a one year high of $107.10.

