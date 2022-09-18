Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Iris Energy from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Iris Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Iris Energy Stock Performance

IREN stock opened at $5.06 on Thursday. Iris Energy has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Iris Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IREN. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Iris Energy in the second quarter valued at about $12,653,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $7,194,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the first quarter worth about $3,665,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $3,602,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the second quarter worth about $592,000. 9.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

