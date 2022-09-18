Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Citigroup

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point upgraded Iris Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Iris Energy from $22.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Iris Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Iris Energy Stock Performance

IREN stock opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Iris Energy has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Iris Energy Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 62,871.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 77,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

