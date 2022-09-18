Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Citigroup

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point upgraded Iris Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Iris Energy from $22.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Iris Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.75.
Iris Energy Stock Performance
IREN stock opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Iris Energy has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.51.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Iris Energy Company Profile
Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iris Energy (IREN)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.