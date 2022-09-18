Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the August 15th total of 9,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISTR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Investar to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ ISTR traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $20.05. 17,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,404. Investar has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $23.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The company had revenue of $28.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.92 million. Investar had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 3.54%. Analysts expect that Investar will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISTR. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Investar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Investar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 491,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Investar by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 319,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investar in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investar in the first quarter valued at $1,131,000. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

