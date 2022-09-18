Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Stock Position Boosted by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 380,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,646 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC owned about 5.38% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $38,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 324,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,973,000 after acquiring an additional 44,723 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 291,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,915,000 after acquiring an additional 36,325 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 245,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,499,000 after acquiring an additional 62,012 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 74.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 157,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,685,000 after acquiring an additional 67,270 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,677,000 after acquiring an additional 52,106 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RWJ opened at $103.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.91. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $99.59 and a 52-week high of $131.07.

