Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Platt Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 8.9% of Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $289.32. 79,920,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,174,648. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $307.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.74.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

