Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Avondale Wealth Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,235 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 10.0% of Avondale Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $289.32. The company had a trading volume of 79,920,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,174,648. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.74.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

