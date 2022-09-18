Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Up 42.9% in August

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the August 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,793,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,298,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,500.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 156,938 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.43. 37,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,580. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $26.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.91.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.