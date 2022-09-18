Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Intersect ENT Stock Performance

NASDAQ XENT opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.08. Intersect ENT has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The company has a market cap of $954.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intersect ENT

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XENT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 2,036.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Intersect ENT during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Intersect ENT during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the first quarter worth about $364,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

