International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by S.C. Financial Services Inc.

S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.18.

International Business Machines stock opened at $127.27 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.98. The company has a market capitalization of $114.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

