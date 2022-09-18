INT Price Reaches $0.0030 on Exchanges (INT)

INT (INT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One INT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. INT has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $134,406.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, INT has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,890.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004884 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00057365 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010235 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005522 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00064726 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00076889 BTC.
INT Coin Profile
INT is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 901,948,163 coins and its circulating supply is 486,577,385 coins. The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for INT is intchain.io.
INT Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT using one of the exchanges listed above.
