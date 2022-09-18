Insider Selling: Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Director Sells $413,420.00 in Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) Director Laurence Zuriff sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $413,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 888,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,462,171.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Laurence Zuriff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $359,040.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $281,520.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Laurence Zuriff sold 7,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $315,140.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Laurence Zuriff sold 7,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $232,120.00.

Xometry Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $56.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.90. Xometry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $67.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xometry

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $95.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. Foundry Group LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,923,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xometry by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,975,000 after buying an additional 1,430,477 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,504,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Xometry by 1,926.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 901,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,209,000 after buying an additional 857,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Xometry by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,139,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,630,000 after buying an additional 761,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XMTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Xometry from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Xometry from $44.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. CL King boosted their target price on Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

About Xometry

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Featured Stories

