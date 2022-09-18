Insider Selling: Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Director Sells $1,554,036.10 in Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) Director Jason Krikorian sold 368,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $1,554,036.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,863,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,386,025.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jason Krikorian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Jason Krikorian sold 867,094 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $4,040,658.04.

On Friday, September 9th, Jason Krikorian sold 426,304 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $1,965,261.44.

Matterport Trading Down 1.2 %

MTTR stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.81. Matterport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.37 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 287.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

MTTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Matterport has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matterport

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Matterport in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 730.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 230,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 202,864 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Platinum Equity LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,198,000. 38.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

