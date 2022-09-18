Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Short Interest Down 25.9% in August

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,900 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the August 15th total of 267,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,599,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 131,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 26,816 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Inozyme Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:INZY traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $3.92. The stock had a trading volume of 96,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,028. The company has a market cap of $157.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.14. Inozyme Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $14.87.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inozyme Pharma will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

