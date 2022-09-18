Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Upgraded to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$5.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$7.00.

INO.UN has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.65 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

INO.UN stock opened at C$4.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.52. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$4.32 and a 1-year high of C$10.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.47. The firm has a market cap of C$153.32 million and a PE ratio of 24.84.

In related news, Director Marc Manasterski purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,000.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

