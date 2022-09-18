InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) PT Lowered to $5.00

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

InnovAge Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS INNV opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92. InnovAge has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The firm has a market cap of $749.70 million, a PE ratio of -138.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get InnovAge alerts:

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 0.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InnovAge

About InnovAge

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of InnovAge in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. SCW Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 4th quarter worth about $795,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,709,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new position in InnovAge during the fourth quarter worth about $18,220,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in InnovAge by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 395,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.