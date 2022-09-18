Innova Wealth Partners Sells 540 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Innova Wealth Partners decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 0.4% of Innova Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,789 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after purchasing an additional 847,727 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 844,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $262,979,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.78 on Friday, hitting $289.32. The stock had a trading volume of 79,920,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,174,648. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $307.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.74. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

