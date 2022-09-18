Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Stake Boosted by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services owned 0.06% of Ingevity worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Ingevity by 6.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 137.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after purchasing an additional 103,396 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 132,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 48,584 shares during the period. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 158.8% during the first quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,006,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,106 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ingevity stock traded down $3.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.04. 1,193,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,561. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.54. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $83.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.01.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Ingevity had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $419.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Ingevity from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

